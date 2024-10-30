AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 2,436 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

