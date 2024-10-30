GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 232,902 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 200,830 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 948.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,414 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after buying an additional 73,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,444 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $213.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.06 and a twelve month high of $222.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

