GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rockingstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

