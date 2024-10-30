PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,164 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PD. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1,537.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 170.6% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.06. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $53,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,588.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $53,132.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,588.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,197.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,938 shares of company stock valued at $542,998. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.