Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 2,394 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $59,634.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,704.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,489.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10,601 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $247,851.38.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $151,163.64.

On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $104,412.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $115,055.50.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 113 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,802.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $100.88.

On Monday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98.

On Friday, September 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $412,019.75.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $661,950.64.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ACR opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a current ratio of 100.49. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.05. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $16.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $3,729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

