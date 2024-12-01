Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $65,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Realty Income by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

