Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 33,088 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,088 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

