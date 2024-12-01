International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $227.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.89 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

