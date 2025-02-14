Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,735 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,685.68. The trade was a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock worth $416,950,073. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

SOFI stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

