Analysts Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price at $210.09

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $171.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.70 and a 200-day moving average of $183.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PTC has a 1-year low of $163.30 and a 1-year high of $203.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,356. This represents a 67.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PTC by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 70.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

