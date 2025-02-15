C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,836 Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 457.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cannae from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $19.80 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $113.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

