Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 63.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 75.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 13.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $1,372.41 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $489.47 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,271.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,130.03.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.