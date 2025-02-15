Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,637.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,407 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

