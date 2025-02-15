The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $433.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $409.47 on Friday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.58. The stock has a market cap of $406.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

