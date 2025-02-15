Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

