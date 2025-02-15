WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,897 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,668 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,761,000 after purchasing an additional 645,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $251.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

