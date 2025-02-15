WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCAF. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

TCAF opened at $34.29 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

