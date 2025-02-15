WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 244.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,990,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,210,000 after buying an additional 1,412,704 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Graco by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 640,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after acquiring an additional 501,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,458,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,736,000 after purchasing an additional 443,141 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 142.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 652,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,061,000 after purchasing an additional 383,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $749,919.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,918.84. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $137,888.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,572.20. This represents a 19.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $85.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

