WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

