iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $20,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $230.53 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $192.87 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

