534 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Wealth Management Nebraska

Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after acquiring an additional 257,784 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,989,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,569,000 after purchasing an additional 178,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $416.02 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.77 and its 200-day moving average is $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

