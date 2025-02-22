Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.21. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $131.39 and a 12 month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

