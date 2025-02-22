Wealth Management Nebraska Purchases Shares of 7,001 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 60,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 128,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

