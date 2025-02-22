Wealth Management Nebraska Purchases Shares of 6,726 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.2% of Wealth Management Nebraska’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $202.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

