Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.23 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $223.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $192.87 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.68.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.