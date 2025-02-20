TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 3,650 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total transaction of $4,825,993.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,545,510.41. This represents a 19.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,343.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,302.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,319.16. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,136.27 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,462.35.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
