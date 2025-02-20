TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 3,650 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total transaction of $4,825,993.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,545,510.41. This represents a 19.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,343.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,302.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,319.16. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,136.27 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 159.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,462.35.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

