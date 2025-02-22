AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Acquires 21,100 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 21,100 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$244,127.00.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 21,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.06 per share, with a total value of C$232,260.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 442,751 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$4,945,528.67.

AGF Management Trading Down 3.1 %

AGF.B opened at C$11.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$728.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$7.37 and a one year high of C$11.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGF.B shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Featured Stories

