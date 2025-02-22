Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY)

Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

GLRY stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

