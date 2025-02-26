AAON (AAON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $320.49 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AAON Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. AAON has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.40.

Get AAON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,052.42. This trade represents a 54.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,986. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.