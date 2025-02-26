Q1 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting Reduced by William Blair

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $164.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.89. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $161.24 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,076,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

