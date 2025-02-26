Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share and revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $195,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,394.36. This represents a 13.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

