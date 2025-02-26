Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Celsius Q1 Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Celsius in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,535,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

