Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medifast Q1 Earnings

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Medifast in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Medifast Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.24 million, a P/E ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.14. Medifast has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $42.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Medifast by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Medifast by 148.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Medifast by 1,161.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Medifast by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medifast by 2,308.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.