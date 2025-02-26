Capital One Financial Has Weak Estimate for NOG Q1 Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $32.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. CWM LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $32,604.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

