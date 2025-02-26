Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ECO Q1 Earnings

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of ECO opened at $21.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $693.43 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37.

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $85.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.46 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 209,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

