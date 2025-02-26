What is B. Riley’s Estimate for GNK Q1 Earnings?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.06%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $14.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $606.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $125,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,703.96. This represents a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $86,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at $374,532.84. This represents a 18.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,812 shares of company stock worth $402,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 535.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

