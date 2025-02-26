Jamf (JAMF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $162.47 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jamf Stock Down 0.5 %

JAMF stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. Jamf has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

Get Jamf alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In other news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,058.27. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.