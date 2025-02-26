Metallus (MTUS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Metallus Stock Performance

Shares of Metallus stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. Metallus has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $672.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

