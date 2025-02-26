William Blair Comments on Carvana’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carvana from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.06.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $221.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total transaction of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,617,150.75. This trade represents a 18.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.07, for a total transaction of $2,550,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,402,338.27. This trade represents a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,629 shares of company stock worth $44,833,799 over the last three months. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 415,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,409,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $5,065,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

