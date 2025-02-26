Mesoblast (MESO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Mesoblast to post earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

MESO opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

