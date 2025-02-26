Q1 Earnings Estimate for IONS Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.22 per share, for a total transaction of $181,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,632.18. This represents a 16.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $194,937.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,632.24. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,816 shares of company stock worth $3,603,914 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.