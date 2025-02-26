Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $4.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.16. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoke Pharma stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) by 163.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 91,945 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 9.95% of Evoke Pharma worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

