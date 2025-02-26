Q1 EPS Estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Boosted by Analyst

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.11 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.96%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $2,044,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,549,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,330.09. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $238,743.68. This trade represents a 71.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

