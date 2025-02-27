Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 124 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,177,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,263,000 after purchasing an additional 325,786 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,375.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.