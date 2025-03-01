Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PJT Partners by 91.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.28. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $88.51 and a one year high of $190.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.67.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

