Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,570 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 98,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,537,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100,563 shares during the period. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $715.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULH

About Universal Logistics

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.