Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in DexCom by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,794. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $88.37 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.