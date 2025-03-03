Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,546,000 after buying an additional 2,266,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,097,000 after buying an additional 746,783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 657.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 622,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 552,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,538,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.68 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

