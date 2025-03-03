Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1,034.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,172 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $23,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

DFUV stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

