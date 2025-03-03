Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 140.5% in February

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NTOIY opened at $4.40 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

